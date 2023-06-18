Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.72

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 5105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
Brompton Oil Split Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36.
About Brompton Oil Split
Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.
