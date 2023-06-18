Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1,515.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,848 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

