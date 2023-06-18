Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.40. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

