Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 138236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Burcon NutraScience Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.