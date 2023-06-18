Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,376 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Bank worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.