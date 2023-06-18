Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

