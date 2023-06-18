Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 3.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 1,369,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,153,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

