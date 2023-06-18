Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

Get Rating

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

