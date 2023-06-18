Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,266 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,047,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 975,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,865,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

