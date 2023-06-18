Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. City State Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

