Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,567 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PNOV opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

