Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,744 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

