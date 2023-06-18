Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.90. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

