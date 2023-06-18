Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,378,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

