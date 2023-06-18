Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

