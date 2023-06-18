Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AZN opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.