Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.