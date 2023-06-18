Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $280,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

