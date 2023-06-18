Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $283,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in AerCap by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AerCap Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AER opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.