Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

