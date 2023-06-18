Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $64.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.