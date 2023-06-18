Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $258.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

