Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

