Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $456,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

KMI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

