Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NDSN opened at $237.11 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average of $226.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

