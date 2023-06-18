Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $530,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Cintas by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $346.34 and a one year high of $497.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

