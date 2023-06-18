Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $538,000 in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUS stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $40.73.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

