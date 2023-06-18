Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRL opened at $209.99 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.