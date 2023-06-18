Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

