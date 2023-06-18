Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,071.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

