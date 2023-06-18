Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,305 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 55,083.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

