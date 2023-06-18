Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Synopsys by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 75,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $441.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.