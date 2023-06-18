Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,966 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Price Performance

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

