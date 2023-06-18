Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,625 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000.

BATS:FOCT opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

