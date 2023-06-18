Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.