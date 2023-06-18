Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,430 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

