Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

