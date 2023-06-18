Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

