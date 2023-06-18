Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 156 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $406.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.96 and a 200 day moving average of $371.01. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $407.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.