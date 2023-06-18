Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

