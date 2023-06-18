Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 165 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $94.43 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

