Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

