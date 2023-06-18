Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $208.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

