Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,176 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,176 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

