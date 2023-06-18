Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

