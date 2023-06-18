Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

