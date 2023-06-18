Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.