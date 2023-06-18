Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,425 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $59.28 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

