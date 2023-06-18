Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $274,000 Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

