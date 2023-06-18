Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $314,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS FAPR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

